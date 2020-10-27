M&M Financial Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,035.11 crore, up 4.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,035.11 crore in September 2020 up 4.16% from Rs. 2,913.97 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.35 crore in September 2020 up 34.38% from Rs. 261.45 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,908.09 crore in September 2020 up 1.25% from Rs. 1,884.56 crore in September 2019.
M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.25 in September 2019.
M&M Financial shares closed at 130.95 on October 26, 2020 (NSE)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,035.11
|3,056.62
|2,913.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,035.11
|3,056.62
|2,913.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|351.08
|299.11
|414.16
|Depreciation
|39.58
|37.87
|43.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|665.82
|948.85
|399.95
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|145.52
|119.89
|237.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,833.11
|1,650.91
|1,818.85
|Other Income
|35.39
|12.06
|22.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,868.51
|1,662.97
|1,841.36
|Interest
|1,368.54
|1,401.15
|1,345.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|499.96
|261.82
|495.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|228.54
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|499.96
|490.36
|495.45
|Tax
|135.06
|71.66
|243.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|364.90
|418.70
|252.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|364.90
|418.70
|252.12
|Minority Interest
|-1.15
|-0.40
|-2.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-12.40
|13.42
|11.48
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|351.35
|431.72
|261.45
|Equity Share Capital
|246.29
|123.07
|122.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.58
|7.01
|4.25
|Diluted EPS
|4.57
|7.00
|4.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.58
|6.80
|4.25
|Diluted EPS
|4.57
|7.00
|4.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:41 am