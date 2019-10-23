M&M Financial Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,913.97 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,913.97 crore in September 2019 up 16.19% from Rs. 2,507.89 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.45 crore in September 2019 down 38.61% from Rs. 425.91 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,884.56 crore in September 2019 up 10.55% from Rs. 1,704.71 crore in September 2018.
M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.25 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.93 in September 2018.
M&M Financial shares closed at 341.15 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.38% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,913.97
|2,821.88
|2,507.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,913.97
|2,821.88
|2,507.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|414.16
|472.53
|338.00
|Depreciation
|43.20
|41.44
|18.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|399.95
|676.91
|242.20
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|237.81
|238.28
|236.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,818.85
|1,392.72
|1,672.47
|Other Income
|22.51
|16.55
|13.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,841.36
|1,409.27
|1,686.22
|Interest
|1,345.91
|1,262.60
|1,053.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|495.45
|146.67
|633.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|495.45
|146.67
|633.10
|Tax
|243.33
|51.49
|211.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|252.12
|95.18
|421.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|252.12
|95.18
|421.91
|Minority Interest
|-2.15
|-1.23
|-9.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|11.48
|13.28
|13.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|261.45
|107.23
|425.91
|Equity Share Capital
|122.99
|123.55
|122.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.25
|1.74
|6.93
|Diluted EPS
|4.24
|1.74
|6.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.25
|1.74
|6.93
|Diluted EPS
|4.24
|1.74
|6.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
