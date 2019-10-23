M&M Financial Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,913.97 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,913.97 crore in September 2019 up 16.19% from Rs. 2,507.89 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.45 crore in September 2019 down 38.61% from Rs. 425.91 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,884.56 crore in September 2019 up 10.55% from Rs. 1,704.71 crore in September 2018.

M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.25 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.93 in September 2018.

M&M Financial shares closed at 341.15 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.38% over the last 12 months.