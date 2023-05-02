 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

M&M Financial Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,462.69 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,462.69 crore in March 2023 up 20.86% from Rs. 2,865.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 681.33 crore in March 2023 up 9.23% from Rs. 623.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,463.85 crore in March 2023 up 25.39% from Rs. 1,964.97 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,462.69 3,323.77 2,865.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,462.69 3,323.77 2,865.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 599.23 534.26 451.23
Depreciation 64.98 63.04 49.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 84.05 182.10 130.25
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 389.22 324.26 350.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,325.21 2,220.11 1,882.96
Other Income 73.66 29.05 32.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,398.87 2,249.16 1,915.32
Interest 1,477.40 1,372.97 1,052.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 921.47 876.19 862.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 921.47 876.19 862.38
Tax 258.97 219.16 239.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 662.50 657.03 622.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 662.50 657.03 622.42
Minority Interest 6.41 -2.95 -4.73
Share Of P/L Of Associates 12.42 7.35 6.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 681.33 661.43 623.78
Equity Share Capital 246.72 246.62 246.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.52 5.36 5.06
Diluted EPS 5.51 5.35 5.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.52 5.36 5.06
Diluted EPS 5.51 5.35 5.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited