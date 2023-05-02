M&M Financial Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,462.69 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,462.69 crore in March 2023 up 20.86% from Rs. 2,865.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 681.33 crore in March 2023 up 9.23% from Rs. 623.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,463.85 crore in March 2023 up 25.39% from Rs. 1,964.97 crore in March 2022.