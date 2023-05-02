M&M Financial Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,462.69 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,462.69 crore in March 2023 up 20.86% from Rs. 2,865.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 681.33 crore in March 2023 up 9.23% from Rs. 623.78 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,463.85 crore in March 2023 up 25.39% from Rs. 1,964.97 crore in March 2022.
M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.06 in March 2022.
M&M Financial shares closed at 259.00 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.85% returns over the last 6 months and 42.23% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,462.69
|3,323.77
|2,865.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,462.69
|3,323.77
|2,865.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|599.23
|534.26
|451.23
|Depreciation
|64.98
|63.04
|49.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|84.05
|182.10
|130.25
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|389.22
|324.26
|350.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,325.21
|2,220.11
|1,882.96
|Other Income
|73.66
|29.05
|32.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,398.87
|2,249.16
|1,915.32
|Interest
|1,477.40
|1,372.97
|1,052.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|921.47
|876.19
|862.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|921.47
|876.19
|862.38
|Tax
|258.97
|219.16
|239.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|662.50
|657.03
|622.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|662.50
|657.03
|622.42
|Minority Interest
|6.41
|-2.95
|-4.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|12.42
|7.35
|6.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|681.33
|661.43
|623.78
|Equity Share Capital
|246.72
|246.62
|246.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.52
|5.36
|5.06
|Diluted EPS
|5.51
|5.35
|5.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.52
|5.36
|5.06
|Diluted EPS
|5.51
|5.35
|5.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited