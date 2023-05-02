English
    M&M Financial Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,462.69 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,462.69 crore in March 2023 up 20.86% from Rs. 2,865.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 681.33 crore in March 2023 up 9.23% from Rs. 623.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,463.85 crore in March 2023 up 25.39% from Rs. 1,964.97 crore in March 2022.

    M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.06 in March 2022.

    M&M Financial shares closed at 259.00 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.85% returns over the last 6 months and 42.23% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,462.693,323.772,865.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,462.693,323.772,865.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost599.23534.26451.23
    Depreciation64.9863.0449.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies84.05182.10130.25
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses389.22324.26350.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,325.212,220.111,882.96
    Other Income73.6629.0532.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,398.872,249.161,915.32
    Interest1,477.401,372.971,052.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax921.47876.19862.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax921.47876.19862.38
    Tax258.97219.16239.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities662.50657.03622.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period662.50657.03622.42
    Minority Interest6.41-2.95-4.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates12.427.356.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates681.33661.43623.78
    Equity Share Capital246.72246.62246.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.525.365.06
    Diluted EPS5.515.355.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.525.365.06
    Diluted EPS5.515.355.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

