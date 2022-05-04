 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M Financial Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,865.08 crore, down 4.52% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,865.08 crore in March 2022 down 4.52% from Rs. 3,000.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 623.78 crore in March 2022 up 188.33% from Rs. 216.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,964.97 crore in March 2022 up 30.63% from Rs. 1,504.23 crore in March 2021.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 5.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2021.

M&M Financial shares closed at 181.90 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,865.08 2,974.28 3,000.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,865.08 2,974.28 3,000.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 451.23 414.61 397.82
Depreciation 49.65 35.37 36.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 130.25 -129.70 910.08
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 350.99 271.06 226.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,882.96 2,382.94 1,429.87
Other Income 32.36 11.37 37.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,915.32 2,394.31 1,467.68
Interest 1,052.94 1,070.72 1,226.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 862.38 1,323.59 241.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 862.38 1,323.59 241.57
Tax 239.96 341.87 36.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 622.42 981.72 204.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 622.42 981.72 204.76
Minority Interest -4.73 -5.26 -2.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.09 10.57 14.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 623.78 987.03 216.34
Equity Share Capital 246.60 247.11 246.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.06 8.01 1.76
Diluted EPS 5.05 8.00 1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.06 8.01 1.76
Diluted EPS 5.05 8.00 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 4, 2022 01:18 pm
