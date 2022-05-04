M&M Financial Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,865.08 crore, down 4.52% Y-o-Y
May 04, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,865.08 crore in March 2022 down 4.52% from Rs. 3,000.56 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 623.78 crore in March 2022 up 188.33% from Rs. 216.34 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,964.97 crore in March 2022 up 30.63% from Rs. 1,504.23 crore in March 2021.
M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 5.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2021.
M&M Financial shares closed at 181.90 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,865.08
|2,974.28
|3,000.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,865.08
|2,974.28
|3,000.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|451.23
|414.61
|397.82
|Depreciation
|49.65
|35.37
|36.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|130.25
|-129.70
|910.08
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|350.99
|271.06
|226.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,882.96
|2,382.94
|1,429.87
|Other Income
|32.36
|11.37
|37.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,915.32
|2,394.31
|1,467.68
|Interest
|1,052.94
|1,070.72
|1,226.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|862.38
|1,323.59
|241.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|862.38
|1,323.59
|241.57
|Tax
|239.96
|341.87
|36.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|622.42
|981.72
|204.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|622.42
|981.72
|204.76
|Minority Interest
|-4.73
|-5.26
|-2.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|6.09
|10.57
|14.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|623.78
|987.03
|216.34
|Equity Share Capital
|246.60
|247.11
|246.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.06
|8.01
|1.76
|Diluted EPS
|5.05
|8.00
|1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.06
|8.01
|1.76
|Diluted EPS
|5.05
|8.00
|1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
