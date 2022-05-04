M&M Financial Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,865.08 crore, down 4.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,865.08 crore in March 2022 down 4.52% from Rs. 3,000.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 623.78 crore in March 2022 up 188.33% from Rs. 216.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,964.97 crore in March 2022 up 30.63% from Rs. 1,504.23 crore in March 2021.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 5.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2021.

M&M Financial shares closed at 181.90 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)