M&M Financial Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,101.00 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,101.00 crore in March 2020 up 7.67% from Rs. 2,880.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.82 crore in March 2020 down 65.83% from Rs. 687.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,747.81 crore in March 2020 down 24.7% from Rs. 2,321.11 crore in March 2019.

M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.18 in March 2019.

M&M Financial shares closed at 168.45 on May 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.06% returns over the last 6 months and -55.11% over the last 12 months.