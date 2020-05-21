M&M Financial Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,101.00 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,101.00 crore in March 2020 up 7.67% from Rs. 2,880.05 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.82 crore in March 2020 down 65.83% from Rs. 687.17 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,747.81 crore in March 2020 down 24.7% from Rs. 2,321.11 crore in March 2019.
M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.18 in March 2019.
M&M Financial shares closed at 136.70 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -58.49% returns over the last 6 months and -66.56% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,101.00
|3,046.10
|2,880.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,101.00
|3,046.10
|2,880.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|321.12
|402.01
|423.95
|Depreciation
|19.00
|43.23
|21.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|821.90
|420.21
|-115.50
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|249.41
|248.60
|272.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,689.57
|1,932.06
|2,277.43
|Other Income
|39.24
|35.20
|22.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,728.81
|1,967.26
|2,299.76
|Interest
|1,430.65
|1,351.41
|1,269.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|298.16
|615.85
|1,029.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|298.16
|615.85
|1,029.86
|Tax
|67.49
|153.90
|340.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|230.67
|461.95
|689.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|230.67
|461.95
|689.03
|Minority Interest
|-4.08
|-3.21
|-13.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|8.23
|12.91
|11.54
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|234.82
|471.65
|687.17
|Equity Share Capital
|123.07
|123.55
|123.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.82
|7.67
|11.18
|Diluted EPS
|3.81
|7.66
|11.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.82
|7.67
|11.18
|Diluted EPS
|3.81
|7.66
|11.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 21, 2020 09:16 am