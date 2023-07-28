M&M Financial Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,583.20 crore, up 23.47% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,583.20 3,462.69 2,902.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,583.20 3,462.69 2,902.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 558.46 599.23 475.50 Depreciation 66.36 64.98 43.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 592.82 84.05 708.80 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 353.05 389.22 327.42 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,012.51 2,325.21 1,347.03 Other Income 53.71 73.66 11.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,066.22 2,398.87 1,358.86 Interest 1,597.19 1,477.40 1,052.12 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 469.03 921.47 306.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 469.03 921.47 306.74 Tax 120.58 258.97 78.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 348.45 662.50 228.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 348.45 662.50 228.16 Minority Interest -3.53 6.41 -0.60 Share Of P/L Of Associates 13.77 12.42 11.70 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 358.69 681.33 239.26 Equity Share Capital 247.11 246.72 247.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.91 5.52 1.94 Diluted EPS 2.90 5.51 1.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.91 5.52 1.94 Diluted EPS 2.90 5.51 1.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited