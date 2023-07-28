English
    M&M Financial Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,583.20 crore, up 23.47% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 3,583.20 crore in June 2023 up 23.47% from Rs. 2,902.12 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.69 crore in June 2023 up 49.92% from Rs. 239.26 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,132.58 crore in June 2023 up 52.08% from Rs. 1,402.23 crore in June 2022.
    M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2022.M&M Financial shares closed at 311.95 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.31% returns over the last 6 months and 58.19% over the last 12 months.
    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,583.203,462.692,902.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,583.203,462.692,902.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost558.46599.23475.50
    Depreciation66.3664.9843.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies592.8284.05708.80
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses353.05389.22327.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,012.512,325.211,347.03
    Other Income53.7173.6611.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,066.222,398.871,358.86
    Interest1,597.191,477.401,052.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax469.03921.47306.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax469.03921.47306.74
    Tax120.58258.9778.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities348.45662.50228.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period348.45662.50228.16
    Minority Interest-3.536.41-0.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates13.7712.4211.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates358.69681.33239.26
    Equity Share Capital247.11246.72247.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.915.521.94
    Diluted EPS2.905.511.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.915.521.94
    Diluted EPS2.905.511.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023

