 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

M&M Financial Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,902.12 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,902.12 crore in June 2022 up 13.83% from Rs. 2,549.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.26 crore in June 2022 up 115.2% from Rs. 1,573.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,402.23 crore in June 2022 up 243.91% from Rs. 974.40 crore in June 2021.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.77 in June 2021.

M&M Financial shares closed at 198.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,902.12 2,865.08 2,549.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,902.12 2,865.08 2,549.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 475.50 451.23 365.06
Depreciation 43.37 49.65 32.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 708.80 130.25 3,005.37
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 327.42 350.99 170.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,347.03 1,882.96 -1,024.49
Other Income 11.83 32.36 17.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,358.86 1,915.32 -1,007.16
Interest 1,052.12 1,052.94 1,151.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 306.74 862.38 -2,158.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 306.74 862.38 -2,158.24
Tax 78.58 239.96 -567.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 228.16 622.42 -1,590.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 228.16 622.42 -1,590.29
Minority Interest -0.60 -4.73 -0.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates 11.70 6.09 16.89
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 239.26 623.78 -1,573.72
Equity Share Capital 247.11 246.60 247.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.94 5.06 -12.77
Diluted EPS 1.94 5.05 -12.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.94 5.06 -12.77
Diluted EPS 1.94 5.05 -12.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - NBFC #M&M Financial #Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.