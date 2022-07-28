M&M Financial Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,902.12 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y
July 28, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,902.12 crore in June 2022 up 13.83% from Rs. 2,549.51 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.26 crore in June 2022 up 115.2% from Rs. 1,573.72 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,402.23 crore in June 2022 up 243.91% from Rs. 974.40 crore in June 2021.
M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.77 in June 2021.
M&M Financial shares closed at 198.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,902.12
|2,865.08
|2,549.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,902.12
|2,865.08
|2,549.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|475.50
|451.23
|365.06
|Depreciation
|43.37
|49.65
|32.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|708.80
|130.25
|3,005.37
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|327.42
|350.99
|170.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,347.03
|1,882.96
|-1,024.49
|Other Income
|11.83
|32.36
|17.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,358.86
|1,915.32
|-1,007.16
|Interest
|1,052.12
|1,052.94
|1,151.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|306.74
|862.38
|-2,158.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|306.74
|862.38
|-2,158.24
|Tax
|78.58
|239.96
|-567.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|228.16
|622.42
|-1,590.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|228.16
|622.42
|-1,590.29
|Minority Interest
|-0.60
|-4.73
|-0.32
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|11.70
|6.09
|16.89
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|239.26
|623.78
|-1,573.72
|Equity Share Capital
|247.11
|246.60
|247.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.94
|5.06
|-12.77
|Diluted EPS
|1.94
|5.05
|-12.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.94
|5.06
|-12.77
|Diluted EPS
|1.94
|5.05
|-12.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited