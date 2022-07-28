M&M Financial Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,902.12 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,902.12 crore in June 2022 up 13.83% from Rs. 2,549.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.26 crore in June 2022 up 115.2% from Rs. 1,573.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,402.23 crore in June 2022 up 243.91% from Rs. 974.40 crore in June 2021.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.77 in June 2021.

M&M Financial shares closed at 198.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)