M&M Financial Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,549.51 crore, down 16.59% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 11:08 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,549.51 crore in June 2021 down 16.59% from Rs. 3,056.62 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,573.72 crore in June 2021 down 464.52% from Rs. 431.72 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 974.40 crore in June 2021 down 157.29% from Rs. 1,700.84 crore in June 2020.
M&M Financial shares closed at 154.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,549.51
|3,000.56
|3,056.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,549.51
|3,000.56
|3,056.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|365.06
|397.82
|299.11
|Depreciation
|32.76
|36.55
|37.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,005.37
|910.08
|948.85
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|170.81
|226.24
|119.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,024.49
|1,429.87
|1,650.91
|Other Income
|17.33
|37.81
|12.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,007.16
|1,467.68
|1,662.97
|Interest
|1,151.08
|1,226.11
|1,401.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,158.24
|241.57
|261.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|228.54
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,158.24
|241.57
|490.36
|Tax
|-567.95
|36.81
|71.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,590.29
|204.76
|418.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,590.29
|204.76
|418.70
|Minority Interest
|-0.32
|-2.50
|-0.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|16.89
|14.08
|13.42
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,573.72
|216.34
|431.72
|Equity Share Capital
|247.11
|246.40
|123.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.77
|1.76
|7.01
|Diluted EPS
|-12.77
|1.75
|7.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.77
|1.76
|6.80
|Diluted EPS
|-12.77
|1.75
|7.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited