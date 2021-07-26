M&M Financial Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,549.51 crore, down 16.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,549.51 crore in June 2021 down 16.59% from Rs. 3,056.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,573.72 crore in June 2021 down 464.52% from Rs. 431.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 974.40 crore in June 2021 down 157.29% from Rs. 1,700.84 crore in June 2020.

M&M Financial shares closed at 154.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)