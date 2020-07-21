M&M Financial Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,056.62 crore, up 8.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,056.62 crore in June 2020 up 8.32% from Rs. 2,821.88 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 431.72 crore in June 2020 up 302.61% from Rs. 107.23 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,700.84 crore in June 2020 up 17.24% from Rs. 1,450.71 crore in June 2019.
M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2019.
M&M Financial shares closed at 229.60 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.53% returns over the last 6 months and -35.91% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,056.62
|3,101.00
|2,821.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,056.62
|3,101.00
|2,821.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|299.11
|321.12
|472.53
|Depreciation
|37.87
|19.00
|41.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|948.85
|821.90
|676.91
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|119.89
|249.41
|238.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,650.91
|1,689.57
|1,392.72
|Other Income
|12.06
|39.24
|16.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,662.97
|1,728.81
|1,409.27
|Interest
|1,401.15
|1,430.65
|1,262.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|261.82
|298.16
|146.67
|Exceptional Items
|228.54
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|490.36
|298.16
|146.67
|Tax
|71.66
|67.49
|51.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|418.70
|230.67
|95.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|418.70
|230.67
|95.18
|Minority Interest
|-0.40
|-4.08
|-1.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|13.42
|8.23
|13.28
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|431.72
|234.82
|107.23
|Equity Share Capital
|123.07
|123.07
|123.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.01
|3.82
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|7.00
|3.81
|1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.80
|3.82
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|7.00
|3.81
|1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:11 am