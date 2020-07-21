M&M Financial Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,056.62 crore, up 8.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,056.62 crore in June 2020 up 8.32% from Rs. 2,821.88 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 431.72 crore in June 2020 up 302.61% from Rs. 107.23 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,700.84 crore in June 2020 up 17.24% from Rs. 1,450.71 crore in June 2019.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2019.

M&M Financial shares closed at 229.60 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.53% returns over the last 6 months and -35.91% over the last 12 months.