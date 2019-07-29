M&M Financial Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,821.88 crore, up 23.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,821.88 crore in June 2019 up 23.08% from Rs. 2,292.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.23 crore in June 2019 down 66.06% from Rs. 315.91 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,450.71 crore in June 2019 up 0.19% from Rs. 1,447.93 crore in June 2018.

M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.14 in June 2018.

M&M Financial shares closed at 340.15 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.75% returns over the last 6 months and -27.12% over the last 12 months.