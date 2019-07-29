M&M Financial Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,821.88 crore, up 23.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,821.88 crore in June 2019 up 23.08% from Rs. 2,292.72 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.23 crore in June 2019 down 66.06% from Rs. 315.91 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,450.71 crore in June 2019 up 0.19% from Rs. 1,447.93 crore in June 2018.
M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.14 in June 2018.
M&M Financial shares closed at 340.15 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.75% returns over the last 6 months and -27.12% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,821.88
|2,880.05
|2,182.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,821.88
|2,880.05
|2,182.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|472.53
|423.95
|287.72
|Depreciation
|41.44
|21.35
|13.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|676.91
|-115.50
|222.94
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|238.28
|272.81
|265.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,392.72
|2,277.43
|1,392.48
|Other Income
|16.55
|22.33
|12.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,409.27
|2,299.76
|1,405.29
|Interest
|1,262.60
|1,269.89
|873.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|146.67
|1,029.86
|531.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|50.74
|P/L Before Tax
|146.67
|1,029.86
|582.65
|Tax
|51.49
|340.83
|211.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|95.18
|689.03
|371.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|95.18
|689.03
|371.26
|Minority Interest
|-1.23
|-13.40
|-6.35
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|13.28
|11.54
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|107.23
|687.17
|364.91
|Equity Share Capital
|123.55
|123.55
|123.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.74
|11.18
|6.37
|Diluted EPS
|1.74
|11.15
|6.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.74
|11.18
|6.37
|Diluted EPS
|1.74
|11.15
|6.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited