M&M Financial Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,821.88 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,821.88 2,497.01 1,874.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,821.88 2,497.01 1,874.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 472.53 351.29 258.61 Depreciation 41.44 15.10 13.38 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 676.91 161.69 472.75 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 238.28 295.76 222.27 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,392.72 1,673.18 907.51 Other Income 16.55 9.56 11.54 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,409.27 1,682.74 919.06 Interest 1,262.60 869.71 828.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 146.67 813.03 90.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 146.67 813.03 90.95 Tax 51.49 299.91 30.19 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.18 513.11 60.76 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.18 513.11 60.76 Minority Interest -1.23 -13.22 -2.34 Share Of P/L Of Associates 13.28 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.23 499.90 58.42 Equity Share Capital 123.55 123.55 113.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.74 8.43 1.03 Diluted EPS 1.74 8.42 1.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.74 8.43 1.03 Diluted EPS 1.74 8.42 1.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited