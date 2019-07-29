M&M Financial Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,821.88 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,821.88 crore in June 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
M&M Financial shares closed at 358.25 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.96% returns over the last 6 months and -23.24% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'18
|Jun'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,821.88
|2,497.01
|1,874.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,821.88
|2,497.01
|1,874.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|472.53
|351.29
|258.61
|Depreciation
|41.44
|15.10
|13.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|676.91
|161.69
|472.75
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|238.28
|295.76
|222.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,392.72
|1,673.18
|907.51
|Other Income
|16.55
|9.56
|11.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,409.27
|1,682.74
|919.06
|Interest
|1,262.60
|869.71
|828.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|146.67
|813.03
|90.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|146.67
|813.03
|90.95
|Tax
|51.49
|299.91
|30.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|95.18
|513.11
|60.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|95.18
|513.11
|60.76
|Minority Interest
|-1.23
|-13.22
|-2.34
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|13.28
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|107.23
|499.90
|58.42
|Equity Share Capital
|123.55
|123.55
|113.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.74
|8.43
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.74
|8.42
|1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.74
|8.43
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.74
|8.42
|1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited