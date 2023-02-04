M&M Financial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,323.77 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 3,323.77 crore in December 2022 up 11.75% from Rs. 2,974.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 661.43 crore in December 2022 down 32.99% from Rs. 987.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,312.20 crore in December 2022 down 4.84% from Rs. 2,429.68 crore in December 2021.
M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.01 in December 2021.
|M&M Financial shares closed at 237.80 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.16% returns over the last 6 months and 48.53% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,323.77
|3,010.95
|2,974.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,323.77
|3,010.95
|2,974.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|534.26
|506.34
|414.61
|Depreciation
|63.04
|54.57
|35.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|182.10
|207.64
|-129.70
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|324.26
|356.82
|271.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,220.11
|1,885.58
|2,382.94
|Other Income
|29.05
|18.33
|11.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,249.16
|1,903.91
|2,394.31
|Interest
|1,372.97
|1,191.81
|1,070.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|876.19
|712.10
|1,323.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-56.06
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|876.19
|656.04
|1,323.59
|Tax
|219.16
|175.85
|341.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|657.03
|480.19
|981.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|657.03
|480.19
|981.72
|Minority Interest
|-2.95
|-1.66
|-5.26
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|7.35
|11.85
|10.57
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|661.43
|490.38
|987.03
|Equity Share Capital
|246.62
|246.62
|247.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.36
|3.98
|8.01
|Diluted EPS
|5.35
|3.97
|8.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.36
|3.98
|8.01
|Diluted EPS
|5.35
|3.97
|8.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited