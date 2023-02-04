 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M Financial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,323.77 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 3,323.77 crore in December 2022 up 11.75% from Rs. 2,974.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 661.43 crore in December 2022 down 32.99% from Rs. 987.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,312.20 crore in December 2022 down 4.84% from Rs. 2,429.68 crore in December 2021.
M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.01 in December 2021. M&M Financial shares closed at 237.80 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.16% returns over the last 6 months and 48.53% over the last 12 months.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3,323.773,010.952,974.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,323.773,010.952,974.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost534.26506.34414.61
Depreciation63.0454.5735.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies182.10207.64-129.70
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses324.26356.82271.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,220.111,885.582,382.94
Other Income29.0518.3311.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,249.161,903.912,394.31
Interest1,372.971,191.811,070.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax876.19712.101,323.59
Exceptional Items---56.06--
P/L Before Tax876.19656.041,323.59
Tax219.16175.85341.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities657.03480.19981.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period657.03480.19981.72
Minority Interest-2.95-1.66-5.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates7.3511.8510.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates661.43490.38987.03
Equity Share Capital246.62246.62247.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.363.988.01
Diluted EPS5.353.978.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.363.988.01
Diluted EPS5.353.978.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #M&M Financial #Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2023 12:22 am