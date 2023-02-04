English
    M&M Financial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,323.77 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 3,323.77 crore in December 2022 up 11.75% from Rs. 2,974.28 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 661.43 crore in December 2022 down 32.99% from Rs. 987.03 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,312.20 crore in December 2022 down 4.84% from Rs. 2,429.68 crore in December 2021.
    M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.01 in December 2021.M&M Financial shares closed at 237.80 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.16% returns over the last 6 months and 48.53% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,323.773,010.952,974.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,323.773,010.952,974.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost534.26506.34414.61
    Depreciation63.0454.5735.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies182.10207.64-129.70
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses324.26356.82271.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,220.111,885.582,382.94
    Other Income29.0518.3311.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,249.161,903.912,394.31
    Interest1,372.971,191.811,070.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax876.19712.101,323.59
    Exceptional Items---56.06--
    P/L Before Tax876.19656.041,323.59
    Tax219.16175.85341.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities657.03480.19981.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period657.03480.19981.72
    Minority Interest-2.95-1.66-5.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.3511.8510.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates661.43490.38987.03
    Equity Share Capital246.62246.62247.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.363.988.01
    Diluted EPS5.353.978.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.363.988.01
    Diluted EPS5.353.978.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited