M&M Financial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,323.77 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,323.77 3,010.95 2,974.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,323.77 3,010.95 2,974.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 534.26 506.34 414.61 Depreciation 63.04 54.57 35.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 182.10 207.64 -129.70 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 324.26 356.82 271.06 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,220.11 1,885.58 2,382.94 Other Income 29.05 18.33 11.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,249.16 1,903.91 2,394.31 Interest 1,372.97 1,191.81 1,070.72 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 876.19 712.10 1,323.59 Exceptional Items -- -56.06 -- P/L Before Tax 876.19 656.04 1,323.59 Tax 219.16 175.85 341.87 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 657.03 480.19 981.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 657.03 480.19 981.72 Minority Interest -2.95 -1.66 -5.26 Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.35 11.85 10.57 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 661.43 490.38 987.03 Equity Share Capital 246.62 246.62 247.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.36 3.98 8.01 Diluted EPS 5.35 3.97 8.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.36 3.98 8.01 Diluted EPS 5.35 3.97 8.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited