M&M Financial Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,974.28 crore, up 0.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,974.28 crore in December 2021 up 0.55% from Rs. 2,957.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 987.03 crore in December 2021 up 536.35% from Rs. 226.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,429.68 crore in December 2021 up 140.33% from Rs. 1,010.99 crore in December 2020.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 8.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.23 in December 2020.

M&M Financial shares closed at 169.00 on February 02, 2022 (NSE)