M&M Financial Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,957.96 crore, down 2.89% Y-o-Y
January 29, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,957.96 crore in December 2020 down 2.89% from Rs. 3,046.10 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 226.20 crore in December 2020 down 147.96% from Rs. 471.65 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,010.99 crore in December 2020 down 49.71% from Rs. 2,010.49 crore in December 2019.
M&M Financial shares closed at 164.20 on January 28, 2021 (NSE)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,957.96
|3,035.11
|3,046.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,957.96
|3,035.11
|3,046.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|336.00
|351.08
|402.01
|Depreciation
|36.51
|39.58
|43.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,473.99
|665.82
|420.21
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|171.96
|145.52
|248.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|939.50
|1,833.11
|1,932.06
|Other Income
|34.98
|35.39
|35.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|974.48
|1,868.51
|1,967.26
|Interest
|1,311.77
|1,368.54
|1,351.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-337.29
|499.96
|615.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-337.29
|499.96
|615.85
|Tax
|-89.68
|135.06
|153.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-247.61
|364.90
|461.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-247.61
|364.90
|461.95
|Minority Interest
|-3.02
|-1.15
|-3.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|24.43
|-12.40
|12.91
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-226.20
|351.35
|471.65
|Equity Share Capital
|247.11
|246.29
|123.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|4.58
|7.67
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|4.57
|7.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|4.58
|7.67
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|4.57
|7.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited