M&M Financial Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,957.96 crore, down 2.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,957.96 crore in December 2020 down 2.89% from Rs. 3,046.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 226.20 crore in December 2020 down 147.96% from Rs. 471.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,010.99 crore in December 2020 down 49.71% from Rs. 2,010.49 crore in December 2019.

M&M Financial shares closed at 164.20 on January 28, 2021 (NSE)