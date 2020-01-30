M&M Financial Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,046.10 crore, up 13.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,046.10 crore in December 2019 up 13.17% from Rs. 2,691.62 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 471.65 crore in December 2019 up 18.19% from Rs. 399.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,010.49 crore in December 2019 up 9.99% from Rs. 1,827.90 crore in December 2018.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 7.67 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.49 in December 2018.

M&M Financial shares closed at 368.20 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.68% returns over the last 6 months and -8.19% over the last 12 months.