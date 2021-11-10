M&M Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21,469.80 crore, down 8.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,469.80 crore in September 2021 down 8.9% from Rs. 23,566.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,928.64 crore in September 2021 up 1322.72% from Rs. 135.56 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,157.66 crore in September 2021 up 24.93% from Rs. 4,128.40 crore in September 2020.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 17.35 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2020.

M&M shares closed at 892.90 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 44.87% over the last 12 months.