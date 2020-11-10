M&M Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23,566.75 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 23,566.75 crore in September 2020 down 1.54% from Rs. 23,935.93 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.56 crore in September 2020 down 61.06% from Rs. 348.14 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,128.40 crore in September 2020 up 17.18% from Rs. 3,523.14 crore in September 2019.
M&M EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.14 in September 2019.
M&M shares closed at 616.35 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.00% returns over the last 6 months and 7.19% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23,566.75
|16,321.34
|23,935.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23,566.75
|16,321.34
|23,935.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,393.20
|5,874.59
|11,799.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,722.35
|1,113.07
|1,428.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.50
|1,675.45
|-44.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,594.51
|2,501.11
|2,880.71
|Depreciation
|1,192.80
|1,163.13
|1,258.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-56.84
|--
|-199.33
|Other Expenses
|4,052.62
|3,433.31
|4,760.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,650.61
|560.68
|2,050.70
|Other Income
|284.99
|198.78
|213.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,935.60
|759.46
|2,264.19
|Interest
|1,600.16
|1,608.40
|1,526.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,335.44
|-848.94
|737.83
|Exceptional Items
|-770.06
|765.83
|21.87
|P/L Before Tax
|565.38
|-83.11
|759.70
|Tax
|661.81
|113.57
|737.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-96.43
|-196.68
|22.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-96.43
|-196.68
|22.33
|Minority Interest
|-12.80
|-152.26
|-20.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|244.79
|251.32
|346.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|135.56
|-97.62
|348.14
|Equity Share Capital
|554.69
|554.54
|553.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|-0.88
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|-0.90
|3.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|-1.77
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|-0.90
|3.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:33 pm