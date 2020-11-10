M&M Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23,566.75 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23,566.75 crore in September 2020 down 1.54% from Rs. 23,935.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.56 crore in September 2020 down 61.06% from Rs. 348.14 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,128.40 crore in September 2020 up 17.18% from Rs. 3,523.14 crore in September 2019.

M&M EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.14 in September 2019.

M&M shares closed at 616.35 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.00% returns over the last 6 months and 7.19% over the last 12 months.