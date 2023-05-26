M&M Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,365.60 crore, up 24.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 32,365.60 crore in March 2023 up 24.8% from Rs. 25,934.40 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,636.67 crore in March 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 2,237.36 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,051.64 crore in March 2023 up 32.75% from Rs. 4,558.76 crore in March 2022.
M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 23.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.13 in March 2022.
M&M shares closed at 1,277.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.35% returns over the last 6 months and 37.63% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32,365.60
|30,620.19
|25,934.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32,365.60
|30,620.19
|25,934.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18,696.11
|16,159.82
|13,484.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,981.10
|1,953.58
|2,084.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,035.24
|317.43
|94.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,587.06
|2,461.13
|2,086.93
|Depreciation
|1,194.40
|1,110.16
|935.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,568.89
|4,475.60
|3,906.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,373.28
|4,142.47
|3,342.59
|Other Income
|483.96
|299.92
|281.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,857.24
|4,442.39
|3,623.66
|Interest
|1,633.56
|1,595.56
|1,222.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,223.68
|2,846.83
|2,401.54
|Exceptional Items
|31.65
|493.81
|293.73
|P/L Before Tax
|3,255.33
|3,340.64
|2,695.27
|Tax
|493.14
|737.68
|647.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,762.19
|2,602.96
|2,047.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,762.19
|2,602.96
|2,047.75
|Minority Interest
|-361.70
|-317.47
|-370.77
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|236.18
|391.07
|560.38
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,636.67
|2,676.56
|2,237.36
|Equity Share Capital
|556.82
|556.49
|556.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.68
|24.05
|20.13
|Diluted EPS
|23.58
|23.94
|20.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.68
|24.05
|20.13
|Diluted EPS
|23.58
|23.94
|20.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited