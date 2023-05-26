English
    M&M Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,365.60 crore, up 24.8% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32,365.60 crore in March 2023 up 24.8% from Rs. 25,934.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,636.67 crore in March 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 2,237.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,051.64 crore in March 2023 up 32.75% from Rs. 4,558.76 crore in March 2022.

    M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 23.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.13 in March 2022.

    M&M shares closed at 1,277.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.35% returns over the last 6 months and 37.63% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra and Mahindra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32,365.6030,620.1925,934.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32,365.6030,620.1925,934.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18,696.1116,159.8213,484.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,981.101,953.582,084.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,035.24317.4394.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,587.062,461.132,086.93
    Depreciation1,194.401,110.16935.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,568.894,475.603,906.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,373.284,142.473,342.59
    Other Income483.96299.92281.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,857.244,442.393,623.66
    Interest1,633.561,595.561,222.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,223.682,846.832,401.54
    Exceptional Items31.65493.81293.73
    P/L Before Tax3,255.333,340.642,695.27
    Tax493.14737.68647.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,762.192,602.962,047.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,762.192,602.962,047.75
    Minority Interest-361.70-317.47-370.77
    Share Of P/L Of Associates236.18391.07560.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,636.672,676.562,237.36
    Equity Share Capital556.82556.49556.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.6824.0520.13
    Diluted EPS23.5823.9420.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.6824.0520.13
    Diluted EPS23.5823.9420.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 26, 2023