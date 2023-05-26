M&M Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,365.60 crore, up 24.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,365.60 crore in March 2023 up 24.8% from Rs. 25,934.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,636.67 crore in March 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 2,237.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,051.64 crore in March 2023 up 32.75% from Rs. 4,558.76 crore in March 2022.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 23.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.13 in March 2022.

M&M shares closed at 1,277.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.35% returns over the last 6 months and 37.63% over the last 12 months.