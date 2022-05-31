 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25,934.40 crore, up 20.87% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:

Net Sales at Rs 25,934.40 crore in March 2022 up 20.87% from Rs. 21,455.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,237.36 crore in March 2022 up 109.07% from Rs. 1,070.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,558.76 crore in March 2022 up 8.57% from Rs. 4,199.08 crore in March 2021.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 20.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.64 in March 2021.

M&M shares closed at 997.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Mahindra and Mahindra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25,934.40 23,594.46 21,455.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25,934.40 23,594.46 21,455.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13,484.82 11,131.91 11,232.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,084.65 1,517.52 1,794.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 94.07 1,126.48 -1,462.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,086.93 2,160.67 1,998.09
Depreciation 935.10 919.07 850.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- -34.72
Other Expenses 3,906.24 3,131.69 4,044.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,342.59 3,607.12 3,034.10
Other Income 281.07 191.03 314.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,623.66 3,798.15 3,348.93
Interest 1,222.12 1,211.15 1,402.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,401.54 2,587.00 1,945.97
Exceptional Items 293.73 205.09 -320.84
P/L Before Tax 2,695.27 2,792.09 1,625.13
Tax 647.52 725.49 342.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,047.75 2,066.60 1,282.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -485.06
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,047.75 2,066.60 797.23
Minority Interest -370.77 -497.80 -79.63
Share Of P/L Of Associates 560.38 418.64 352.56
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,237.36 1,987.44 1,070.16
Equity Share Capital 556.06 555.70 555.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.13 17.89 9.64
Diluted EPS 20.00 17.79 9.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.13 17.89 9.64
Diluted EPS 20.00 17.79 9.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
