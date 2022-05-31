M&M Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25,934.40 crore, up 20.87% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25,934.40
|23,594.46
|21,455.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25,934.40
|23,594.46
|21,455.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13,484.82
|11,131.91
|11,232.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,084.65
|1,517.52
|1,794.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|94.07
|1,126.48
|-1,462.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,086.93
|2,160.67
|1,998.09
|Depreciation
|935.10
|919.07
|850.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|-34.72
|Other Expenses
|3,906.24
|3,131.69
|4,044.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,342.59
|3,607.12
|3,034.10
|Other Income
|281.07
|191.03
|314.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,623.66
|3,798.15
|3,348.93
|Interest
|1,222.12
|1,211.15
|1,402.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,401.54
|2,587.00
|1,945.97
|Exceptional Items
|293.73
|205.09
|-320.84
|P/L Before Tax
|2,695.27
|2,792.09
|1,625.13
|Tax
|647.52
|725.49
|342.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,047.75
|2,066.60
|1,282.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-485.06
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,047.75
|2,066.60
|797.23
|Minority Interest
|-370.77
|-497.80
|-79.63
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|560.38
|418.64
|352.56
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,237.36
|1,987.44
|1,070.16
|Equity Share Capital
|556.06
|555.70
|555.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.13
|17.89
|9.64
|Diluted EPS
|20.00
|17.79
|9.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.13
|17.89
|9.64
|Diluted EPS
|20.00
|17.79
|9.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited