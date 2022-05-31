English
    M&M Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25,934.40 crore, up 20.87% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25,934.40 crore in March 2022 up 20.87% from Rs. 21,455.98 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,237.36 crore in March 2022 up 109.07% from Rs. 1,070.16 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,558.76 crore in March 2022 up 8.57% from Rs. 4,199.08 crore in March 2021.

    M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 20.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.64 in March 2021.

    M&M shares closed at 997.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    Mahindra and Mahindra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25,934.4023,594.4621,455.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25,934.4023,594.4621,455.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13,484.8211,131.9111,232.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,084.651,517.521,794.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks94.071,126.48-1,462.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,086.932,160.671,998.09
    Depreciation935.10919.07850.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----34.72
    Other Expenses3,906.243,131.694,044.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,342.593,607.123,034.10
    Other Income281.07191.03314.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,623.663,798.153,348.93
    Interest1,222.121,211.151,402.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,401.542,587.001,945.97
    Exceptional Items293.73205.09-320.84
    P/L Before Tax2,695.272,792.091,625.13
    Tax647.52725.49342.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,047.752,066.601,282.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----485.06
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,047.752,066.60797.23
    Minority Interest-370.77-497.80-79.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates560.38418.64352.56
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,237.361,987.441,070.16
    Equity Share Capital556.06555.70555.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.1317.899.64
    Diluted EPS20.0017.799.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.1317.899.64
    Diluted EPS20.0017.799.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #(M&M #Auto - Cars & Jeeps #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra and Mahindra #Results
    first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.