M&M Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25,934.40 crore, up 20.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25,934.40 crore in March 2022 up 20.87% from Rs. 21,455.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,237.36 crore in March 2022 up 109.07% from Rs. 1,070.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,558.76 crore in March 2022 up 8.57% from Rs. 4,199.08 crore in March 2021.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 20.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.64 in March 2021.

M&M shares closed at 997.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)