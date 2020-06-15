M&M Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20,182.28 crore, down 25.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 20,182.28 crore in March 2020 down 25.69% from Rs. 27,158.77 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,334.58 crore in March 2020 down 292.47% from Rs. 693.40 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,731.90 crore in March 2020 down 31.98% from Rs. 4,016.29 crore in March 2019.
M&M shares closed at 508.45 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.67% returns over the last 6 months and -19.57% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20,182.28
|25,019.86
|27,158.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20,182.28
|25,019.86
|27,158.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9,107.02
|11,137.46
|15,205.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,701.56
|1,827.32
|1,079.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-357.77
|1,227.34
|-710.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,510.05
|2,897.35
|2,766.19
|Depreciation
|1,202.64
|1,614.59
|1,087.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|-378.01
|Other Expenses
|4,806.79
|4,525.59
|5,205.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,211.99
|1,790.21
|2,903.44
|Other Income
|317.27
|283.37
|25.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,529.26
|2,073.58
|2,928.87
|Interest
|1,575.81
|1,537.69
|1,438.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.55
|535.89
|1,490.23
|Exceptional Items
|-1,782.55
|-9.33
|-27.95
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,829.10
|526.56
|1,462.28
|Tax
|-6.54
|696.99
|790.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,822.56
|-170.43
|672.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,822.56
|-170.43
|672.04
|Minority Interest
|419.65
|29.25
|-221.88
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|68.33
|341.12
|243.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,334.58
|199.94
|693.40
|Equity Share Capital
|554.28
|554.07
|543.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.04
|1.80
|6.38
|Diluted EPS
|-12.04
|1.80
|6.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.04
|1.80
|6.38
|Diluted EPS
|-12.04
|1.80
|6.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:20 am