M&M Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20,182.28 crore, down 25.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,182.28 crore in March 2020 down 25.69% from Rs. 27,158.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,334.58 crore in March 2020 down 292.47% from Rs. 693.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,731.90 crore in March 2020 down 31.98% from Rs. 4,016.29 crore in March 2019.

M&M shares closed at 508.45 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.67% returns over the last 6 months and -19.57% over the last 12 months.