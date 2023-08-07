English
    M&M Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33,891.63 crore, up 19.28% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:Net Sales at Rs 33,891.63 crore in June 2023 up 19.28% from Rs. 28,412.38 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,508.41 crore in June 2023 up 59.8% from Rs. 2,195.54 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,052.94 crore in June 2023 up 52.9% from Rs. 4,612.74 crore in June 2022.
    M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 31.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.74 in June 2022.M&M shares closed at 1,465.05 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.02% returns over the last 6 months and 27.48% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33,891.6332,365.6028,412.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33,891.6332,365.6028,412.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18,084.9718,696.1115,659.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,806.151,981.101,769.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks584.76-1,035.2462.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,583.052,587.062,247.87
    Depreciation1,127.501,194.40960.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----45.58
    Other Expenses4,586.814,568.894,322.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,118.394,373.283,436.25
    Other Income807.05483.96216.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,925.444,857.243,652.26
    Interest1,718.841,633.561,218.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,206.603,223.682,433.38
    Exceptional Items--31.6517.92
    P/L Before Tax4,206.603,255.332,451.30
    Tax784.02493.14533.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,422.582,762.191,918.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,422.582,762.191,918.04
    Minority Interest-175.46-361.70-165.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates261.29236.18442.66
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,508.412,636.672,195.54
    Equity Share Capital556.95556.82556.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.5023.6819.74
    Diluted EPS31.3723.5819.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.5023.6819.74
    Diluted EPS31.3723.5819.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
