M&M Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33,891.63 crore, up 19.28% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 33,891.63 32,365.60 28,412.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 33,891.63 32,365.60 28,412.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 18,084.97 18,696.11 15,659.13 Purchase of Traded Goods 1,806.15 1,981.10 1,769.68 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 584.76 -1,035.24 62.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2,583.05 2,587.06 2,247.87 Depreciation 1,127.50 1,194.40 960.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -45.58 Other Expenses 4,586.81 4,568.89 4,322.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,118.39 4,373.28 3,436.25 Other Income 807.05 483.96 216.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,925.44 4,857.24 3,652.26 Interest 1,718.84 1,633.56 1,218.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,206.60 3,223.68 2,433.38 Exceptional Items -- 31.65 17.92 P/L Before Tax 4,206.60 3,255.33 2,451.30 Tax 784.02 493.14 533.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,422.58 2,762.19 1,918.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,422.58 2,762.19 1,918.04 Minority Interest -175.46 -361.70 -165.16 Share Of P/L Of Associates 261.29 236.18 442.66 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3,508.41 2,636.67 2,195.54 Equity Share Capital 556.95 556.82 556.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 31.50 23.68 19.74 Diluted EPS 31.37 23.58 19.65 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 31.50 23.68 19.74 Diluted EPS 31.37 23.58 19.65 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited