M&M Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,412.38 crore, up 48.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:

Net Sales at Rs 28,412.38 crore in June 2022 up 48.2% from Rs. 19,171.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,195.54 crore in June 2022 up 417.96% from Rs. 423.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,612.74 crore in June 2022 up 289.68% from Rs. 1,183.72 crore in June 2021.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 19.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.82 in June 2021.

M&M shares closed at 1,261.95 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.01% returns over the last 6 months and 64.76% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra and Mahindra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28,412.38 25,934.40 19,171.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28,412.38 25,934.40 19,171.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15,659.13 13,484.82 10,222.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,769.68 2,084.65 1,140.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 62.15 94.07 -951.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,247.87 2,086.93 2,109.77
Depreciation 960.48 935.10 801.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -45.58 -- --
Other Expenses 4,322.40 3,906.24 5,663.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,436.25 3,342.59 185.80
Other Income 216.01 281.07 196.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,652.26 3,623.66 382.05
Interest 1,218.88 1,222.12 1,300.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,433.38 2,401.54 -918.08
Exceptional Items 17.92 293.73 -48.54
P/L Before Tax 2,451.30 2,695.27 -966.62
Tax 533.26 647.52 -217.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,918.04 2,047.75 -748.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,918.04 2,047.75 -748.67
Minority Interest -165.16 -370.77 755.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates 442.66 560.38 416.93
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,195.54 2,237.36 423.88
Equity Share Capital 556.14 556.06 555.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.74 20.13 -3.82
Diluted EPS 19.65 20.00 -3.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.74 20.13 -3.82
Diluted EPS 19.65 20.00 -3.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:46 pm
