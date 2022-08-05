M&M Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,412.38 crore, up 48.2% Y-o-Y
August 05, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:
Net Sales at Rs 28,412.38 crore in June 2022 up 48.2% from Rs. 19,171.91 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,195.54 crore in June 2022 up 417.96% from Rs. 423.88 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,612.74 crore in June 2022 up 289.68% from Rs. 1,183.72 crore in June 2021.
M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 19.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.82 in June 2021.
M&M shares closed at 1,261.95 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.01% returns over the last 6 months and 64.76% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28,412.38
|25,934.40
|19,171.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28,412.38
|25,934.40
|19,171.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15,659.13
|13,484.82
|10,222.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,769.68
|2,084.65
|1,140.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|62.15
|94.07
|-951.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,247.87
|2,086.93
|2,109.77
|Depreciation
|960.48
|935.10
|801.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-45.58
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,322.40
|3,906.24
|5,663.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,436.25
|3,342.59
|185.80
|Other Income
|216.01
|281.07
|196.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,652.26
|3,623.66
|382.05
|Interest
|1,218.88
|1,222.12
|1,300.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,433.38
|2,401.54
|-918.08
|Exceptional Items
|17.92
|293.73
|-48.54
|P/L Before Tax
|2,451.30
|2,695.27
|-966.62
|Tax
|533.26
|647.52
|-217.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,918.04
|2,047.75
|-748.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,918.04
|2,047.75
|-748.67
|Minority Interest
|-165.16
|-370.77
|755.62
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|442.66
|560.38
|416.93
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,195.54
|2,237.36
|423.88
|Equity Share Capital
|556.14
|556.06
|555.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.74
|20.13
|-3.82
|Diluted EPS
|19.65
|20.00
|-3.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.74
|20.13
|-3.82
|Diluted EPS
|19.65
|20.00
|-3.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited