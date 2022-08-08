M&M Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,412.38 crore, up 48.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28,412.38 crore in June 2022 up 48.2% from Rs. 19,171.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,195.54 crore in June 2022 up 417.96% from Rs. 423.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,612.74 crore in June 2022 up 289.68% from Rs. 1,183.72 crore in June 2021.

M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 19.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.82 in June 2021.

M&M shares closed at 1,235.90 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.83% returns over the last 6 months and 61.29% over the last 12 months.