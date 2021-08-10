M&M Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19,171.91 crore, up 17.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,171.91 crore in June 2021 up 17.47% from Rs. 16,321.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 423.88 crore in June 2021 up 534.21% from Rs. 97.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,183.72 crore in June 2021 down 38.43% from Rs. 1,922.59 crore in June 2020.

M&M shares closed at 774.95 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -13.41% returns over the last 6 months and 23.22% over the last 12 months.