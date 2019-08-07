M&M Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26,041.02 crore, down 0.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26,041.02 crore in June 2019 down 0.08% from Rs. 26,061.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 913.54 crore in June 2019 down 46.47% from Rs. 1,706.62 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,683.65 crore in June 2019 down 11.27% from Rs. 4,151.46 crore in June 2018.

M&M EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.25 in June 2019 from Rs. 15.71 in June 2018.

M&M shares closed at 549.45 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.95% returns over the last 6 months and -41.07% over the last 12 months.