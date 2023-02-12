 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

M&M Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,620.19 crore, up 29.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:Net Sales at Rs 30,620.19 crore in December 2022 up 29.78% from Rs. 23,594.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,676.56 crore in December 2022 up 34.67% from Rs. 1,987.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,552.55 crore in December 2022 up 17.71% from Rs. 4,717.22 crore in December 2021.
M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 24.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.89 in December 2021. M&M shares closed at 1,372.60 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.30% returns over the last 6 months and 60.90% over the last 12 months.
Mahindra and Mahindra
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations30,620.1929,870.3823,594.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30,620.1929,870.3823,594.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16,159.8217,962.9111,131.91
Purchase of Traded Goods1,953.581,837.541,517.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks317.43-1,376.651,126.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2,461.132,381.892,160.67
Depreciation1,110.161,091.77919.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised---59.18--
Other Expenses4,475.604,055.623,131.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,142.473,976.483,607.12
Other Income299.92206.60191.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,442.394,183.083,798.15
Interest1,595.561,381.701,211.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,846.832,801.382,587.00
Exceptional Items493.81706.14205.09
P/L Before Tax3,340.643,507.522,792.09
Tax737.68921.67725.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,602.962,585.852,066.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,602.962,585.852,066.60
Minority Interest-317.47-248.65-497.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates391.07435.53418.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,676.562,772.731,987.44
Equity Share Capital556.49556.24555.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.0524.9317.89
Diluted EPS23.9424.8017.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.0524.9317.89
Diluted EPS23.9424.8017.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #(M&amp;M #Auto - Cars &amp; Jeeps #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra and Mahindra #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 11:44 am