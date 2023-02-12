M&M Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,620.19 crore, up 29.78% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,620.19
|29,870.38
|23,594.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30,620.19
|29,870.38
|23,594.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16,159.82
|17,962.91
|11,131.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,953.58
|1,837.54
|1,517.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|317.43
|-1,376.65
|1,126.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,461.13
|2,381.89
|2,160.67
|Depreciation
|1,110.16
|1,091.77
|919.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|-59.18
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,475.60
|4,055.62
|3,131.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,142.47
|3,976.48
|3,607.12
|Other Income
|299.92
|206.60
|191.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,442.39
|4,183.08
|3,798.15
|Interest
|1,595.56
|1,381.70
|1,211.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,846.83
|2,801.38
|2,587.00
|Exceptional Items
|493.81
|706.14
|205.09
|P/L Before Tax
|3,340.64
|3,507.52
|2,792.09
|Tax
|737.68
|921.67
|725.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,602.96
|2,585.85
|2,066.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,602.96
|2,585.85
|2,066.60
|Minority Interest
|-317.47
|-248.65
|-497.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|391.07
|435.53
|418.64
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,676.56
|2,772.73
|1,987.44
|Equity Share Capital
|556.49
|556.24
|555.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.05
|24.93
|17.89
|Diluted EPS
|23.94
|24.80
|17.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.05
|24.93
|17.89
|Diluted EPS
|23.94
|24.80
|17.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited