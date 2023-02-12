M&M Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,620.19 crore, up 29.78% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 30,620.19 29,870.38 23,594.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 30,620.19 29,870.38 23,594.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 16,159.82 17,962.91 11,131.91 Purchase of Traded Goods 1,953.58 1,837.54 1,517.52 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 317.43 -1,376.65 1,126.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2,461.13 2,381.89 2,160.67 Depreciation 1,110.16 1,091.77 919.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -59.18 -- Other Expenses 4,475.60 4,055.62 3,131.69 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,142.47 3,976.48 3,607.12 Other Income 299.92 206.60 191.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,442.39 4,183.08 3,798.15 Interest 1,595.56 1,381.70 1,211.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,846.83 2,801.38 2,587.00 Exceptional Items 493.81 706.14 205.09 P/L Before Tax 3,340.64 3,507.52 2,792.09 Tax 737.68 921.67 725.49 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,602.96 2,585.85 2,066.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,602.96 2,585.85 2,066.60 Minority Interest -317.47 -248.65 -497.80 Share Of P/L Of Associates 391.07 435.53 418.64 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,676.56 2,772.73 1,987.44 Equity Share Capital 556.49 556.24 555.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 24.05 24.93 17.89 Diluted EPS 23.94 24.80 17.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 24.05 24.93 17.89 Diluted EPS 23.94 24.80 17.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited