    M&M Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,620.19 crore, up 29.78% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra and Mahindra are:Net Sales at Rs 30,620.19 crore in December 2022 up 29.78% from Rs. 23,594.46 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,676.56 crore in December 2022 up 34.67% from Rs. 1,987.44 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,552.55 crore in December 2022 up 17.71% from Rs. 4,717.22 crore in December 2021.
    M&M EPS has increased to Rs. 24.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.89 in December 2021.M&M shares closed at 1,372.60 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.30% returns over the last 6 months and 60.90% over the last 12 months.
    Mahindra and Mahindra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30,620.1929,870.3823,594.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30,620.1929,870.3823,594.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16,159.8217,962.9111,131.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,953.581,837.541,517.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks317.43-1,376.651,126.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,461.132,381.892,160.67
    Depreciation1,110.161,091.77919.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised---59.18--
    Other Expenses4,475.604,055.623,131.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,142.473,976.483,607.12
    Other Income299.92206.60191.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,442.394,183.083,798.15
    Interest1,595.561,381.701,211.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,846.832,801.382,587.00
    Exceptional Items493.81706.14205.09
    P/L Before Tax3,340.643,507.522,792.09
    Tax737.68921.67725.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,602.962,585.852,066.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,602.962,585.852,066.60
    Minority Interest-317.47-248.65-497.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates391.07435.53418.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,676.562,772.731,987.44
    Equity Share Capital556.49556.24555.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.0524.9317.89
    Diluted EPS23.9424.8017.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.0524.9317.89
    Diluted EPS23.9424.8017.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
