    MKVENTURES CAP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, up 3696.01% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MKVENTURES CAPITAL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in March 2023 up 3696.01% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 up 2394.2% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2023 up 90800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    MKVENTURES CAP EPS has increased to Rs. 15.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

    MKVENTURES CAP shares closed at 1,385.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.39% returns over the last 6 months and 118.11% over the last 12 months.

    MKVENTURES CAPITAL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.9414.030.28
    Other Operating Income4.53----
    Total Income From Operations10.4814.030.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.080.58
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----0.42
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.120.080.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.0913.870.03
    Other Income--0.03-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.0913.900.01
    Interest2.181.58--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.9112.320.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.9112.320.01
    Tax1.733.09-0.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.189.230.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.189.230.21
    Equity Share Capital3.423.423.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1627.010.24
    Diluted EPS15.1627.010.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1627.010.24
    Diluted EPS15.1627.010.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am