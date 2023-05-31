MKVENTURES CAP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, up 3696.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in March 2023 up 3696.01% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 up 2394.2% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2023 up 90800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

MKVENTURES CAP EPS has increased to Rs. 15.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

MKVENTURES CAP shares closed at 1,385.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.39% returns over the last 6 months and 118.11% over the last 12 months.