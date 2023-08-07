English
    MKVENTURES CAP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore, up 9288.9% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MKVENTURES CAPITAL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore in June 2023 up 9288.9% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2023 up 4220.68% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.94 crore in June 2023 up 9084.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    MKVENTURES CAP EPS has increased to Rs. 14.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

    MKVENTURES CAP shares closed at 1,116.75 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.66% returns over the last 6 months and 59.77% over the last 12 months.

    MKVENTURES CAPITAL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.735.940.13
    Other Operating Income0.864.53--
    Total Income From Operations12.5810.480.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.270.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.621.120.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.779.090.12
    Other Income0.18--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.949.090.13
    Interest4.482.18--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.466.910.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.466.910.13
    Tax2.021.73--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.445.180.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.445.180.13
    Equity Share Capital3.843.423.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3215.160.37
    Diluted EPS14.3215.160.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3215.160.37
    Diluted EPS14.3215.160.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

