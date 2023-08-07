MKVENTURES CAP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore, up 9288.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore in June 2023 up 9288.9% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2023 up 4220.68% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.94 crore in June 2023 up 9084.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

MKVENTURES CAP EPS has increased to Rs. 14.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

MKVENTURES CAP shares closed at 1,116.75 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.66% returns over the last 6 months and 59.77% over the last 12 months.