MKVENTURES CAP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore, up 207.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore in December 2022 up 207.13% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2022 up 2304.72% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.90 crore in December 2022 up 226.29% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.

MKVENTURES CAP EPS has increased to Rs. 27.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2021.

MKVENTURES CAP shares closed at 1,361.40 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.87% returns over the last 6 months and 149.71% over the last 12 months.