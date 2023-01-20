 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MKVENTURES CAP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore, up 207.13% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MKVENTURES CAPITAL are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore in December 2022 up 207.13% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2022 up 2304.72% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.90 crore in December 2022 up 226.29% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.

MKVENTURES CAP EPS has increased to Rs. 27.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2021.

MKVENTURES CAP shares closed at 1,361.40 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.87% returns over the last 6 months and 149.71% over the last 12 months.

MKVENTURES CAPITAL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.03 2.66 4.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.03 2.66 4.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.00 0.14
Depreciation -- -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.24 0.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.04 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.87 2.37 4.25
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.90 2.40 4.26
Interest 1.58 -- 2.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.32 2.40 2.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.32 2.40 2.14
Tax 3.09 0.63 1.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.23 1.77 0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.23 1.77 0.38
Equity Share Capital 3.42 3.42 3.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.01 5.18 1.12
Diluted EPS 27.01 5.18 1.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.01 5.18 1.12
Diluted EPS 27.01 5.18 1.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jan 20, 2023