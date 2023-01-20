English
    MKVENTURES CAP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore, up 207.13% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MKVENTURES CAPITAL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore in December 2022 up 207.13% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2022 up 2304.72% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.90 crore in December 2022 up 226.29% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.

    MKVENTURES CAP EPS has increased to Rs. 27.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2021.

    MKVENTURES CAP shares closed at 1,361.40 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.87% returns over the last 6 months and 149.71% over the last 12 months.

    MKVENTURES CAPITAL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.032.664.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.032.664.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.000.14
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.240.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.040.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.872.374.25
    Other Income0.030.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.902.404.26
    Interest1.58--2.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.322.402.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.322.402.14
    Tax3.090.631.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.231.770.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.231.770.38
    Equity Share Capital3.423.423.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.015.181.12
    Diluted EPS27.015.181.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.015.181.12
    Diluted EPS27.015.181.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #MKVENTURES CAP #MKVENTURES CAPITAL #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm