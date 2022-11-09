MK Exim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore, up 73.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore in September 2022 up 73.7% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.17 crore in September 2022 up 31.11% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2022 up 31.26% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2021.

MK Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in September 2021.

MK Exim shares closed at 84.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.80% returns over the last 6 months and 173.45% over the last 12 months.