English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MK Exim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore, up 73.7% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MK Exim India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore in September 2022 up 73.7% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.17 crore in September 2022 up 31.11% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2022 up 31.26% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2021.

    MK Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in September 2021.

    Close

    MK Exim shares closed at 84.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.80% returns over the last 6 months and 173.45% over the last 12 months.

    MK Exim India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.7521.3714.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.7521.3714.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.308.568.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.896.74-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.690.540.60
    Depreciation0.080.080.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.493.371.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.302.094.19
    Other Income1.330.420.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.632.514.29
    Interest0.080.020.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.562.494.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.562.494.24
    Tax1.390.621.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.171.873.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.171.873.18
    Equity Share Capital26.9126.918.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.550.703.54
    Diluted EPS1.550.703.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.550.703.54
    Diluted EPS1.550.703.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MK Exim #MK Exim India #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:18 pm