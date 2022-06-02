MK Exim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore, up 6.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore in March 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 19.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022 up 30.74% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2022 down 21.2% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2021.

MK Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in March 2021.

MK Exim shares closed at 80.60 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 99.85% returns over the last 6 months and 454.71% over the last 12 months.