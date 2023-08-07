English
    MK Exim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore, up 20.54% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MK Exim India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore in June 2023 up 20.54% from Rs. 21.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in June 2023 up 100.17% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2023 up 100.39% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.

    MK Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.

    MK Exim shares closed at 92.15 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and 7.21% over the last 12 months.

    MK Exim India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.7626.1321.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.7626.1321.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.1021.878.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.40-4.756.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.741.570.54
    Depreciation0.110.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.192.603.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.234.752.09
    Other Income0.850.270.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.085.012.51
    Interest0.090.080.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.994.932.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.994.932.49
    Tax1.251.520.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.743.411.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.743.411.87
    Equity Share Capital26.9126.9126.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.391.270.70
    Diluted EPS1.391.270.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.391.270.70
    Diluted EPS1.391.270.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

