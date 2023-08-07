MK Exim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore, up 20.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore in June 2023 up 20.54% from Rs. 21.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in June 2023 up 100.17% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2023 up 100.39% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.

MK Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.

MK Exim shares closed at 92.15 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and 7.21% over the last 12 months.