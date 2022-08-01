MK Exim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.37 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.37 crore in June 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 18.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022 down 23.99% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022 down 24.49% from Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2021.

MK Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.74 in June 2021.

MK Exim shares closed at 86.25 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 225.23% over the last 12 months.