MK Exim Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.17 crore, up 182.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.17 crore in June 2021 up 182.71% from Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2021 up 412.9% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2021 up 471.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2020.

MK Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2020.

MK Exim shares closed at 84.60 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 180.60% returns over the last 6 months and 340.62% over the last 12 months.