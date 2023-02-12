MK Exim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.41 crore, up 54.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.41 crore in December 2022 up 54.1% from Rs. 19.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.91 crore in December 2022 up 40.3% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2022 up 38.22% from Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2021.