    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MK Exim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.41 crore, up 54.1% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MK Exim India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.41 crore in December 2022 up 54.1% from Rs. 19.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.91 crore in December 2022 up 40.3% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2022 up 38.22% from Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2021.

    MK Exim India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.4125.7519.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.4125.7519.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.8315.3011.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.651.89-0.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.690.49
    Depreciation0.080.080.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.593.492.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.894.306.30
    Other Income1.361.330.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.255.636.66
    Interest0.030.080.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.225.566.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.225.566.57
    Tax2.301.391.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.914.174.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.914.174.93
    Equity Share Capital26.9126.918.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.571.555.49
    Diluted EPS2.571.555.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.571.555.49
    Diluted EPS2.571.555.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited