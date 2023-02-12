MK Exim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.41 crore, up 54.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.41 crore in December 2022 up 54.1% from Rs. 19.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.91 crore in December 2022 up 40.3% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2022 up 38.22% from Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2021.

MK Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.49 in December 2021.

MK Exim shares closed at 80.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.57% returns over the last 6 months and -38.77% over the last 12 months.