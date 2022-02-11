MK Exim Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.74 crore, up 19.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.74 crore in December 2021 up 19.32% from Rs. 16.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021 up 65.6% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2021 up 119.87% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2020.

MK Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.14 in December 2020.

MK Exim shares closed at 131.15 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)