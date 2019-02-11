MK Exim Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 53.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2018 down 53.69% from Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 0.86% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 28.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

MK Exim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2017.

MK Exim shares closed at 5.59 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)