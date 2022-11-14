 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Miven Machine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 39.9% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Miven Machine Tools are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 39.9% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 31.71% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Miven Machine shares closed at 9.90 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and 98.80% over the last 12 months.

Miven Machine Tools
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.17 0.10 0.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.17 0.10 0.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.20 0.08 0.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.22 -0.04 -0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.16
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.24 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.24 -0.02
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.22 0.00
Interest 0.11 0.13 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 -0.35 -0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 -0.35 -0.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.35 -0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.35 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -1.16 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.28 -1.16 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -1.16 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.28 -1.16 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

