    Miven Machine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 39.9% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Miven Machine Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 39.9% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 31.71% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Miven Machine shares closed at 9.90 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and 98.80% over the last 12 months.

    Miven Machine Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.170.100.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.170.100.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.200.080.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.22-0.04-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.16
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.240.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.24-0.02
    Other Income0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.220.00
    Interest0.110.130.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.09-0.35-0.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.09-0.35-0.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.09-0.35-0.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.09-0.35-0.12
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-1.16-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.28-1.16-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-1.16-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.28-1.16-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:33 am