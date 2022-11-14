Miven Machine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 39.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 39.9% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 31.71% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Miven Machine shares closed at 9.90 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and 98.80% over the last 12 months.